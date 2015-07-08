Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/23/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017029795
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SIMMONS, WILLIE CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018207334
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ESCALANTE, LARCHAE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 09:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017237867
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRELLES, MICHAEL OSCAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018203619
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LYNCH, JAWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/4/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 11:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/27/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-07 15:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount