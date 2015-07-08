Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, BERNARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/23/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 10:22:00
Court Case 5902017029795
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMMONS, WILLIE CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 09:50:00
Court Case 5902018207334
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name ESCALANTE, LARCHAE MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 09:27:00
Court Case 5902017237867
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name TRELLES, MICHAEL OSCAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018203619
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LYNCH, JAWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/4/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 11:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/27/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-07 15:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount