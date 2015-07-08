Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Westmorland, Troy James
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case 201801703
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Westmorland, Troy James (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 510 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2018 14:37.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Morris, Calvin Cole
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case 201802143
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Morris, Calvin Cole (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6112 Stoney Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 23:38.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Black, Jalen Lerone
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case 201802108
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Black, Jalen Lerone (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4999 W Hwy 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 01:12.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Hudson, David Roy
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case 201802125
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hudson, David Roy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4099 Old Monroe Marshville Rd/gilboa Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2018 14:50.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Crowder, Jalen Martece
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Crowder, Jalen Martece (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 23:40.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Proctor, Alexis Destiny
Arrest Date 03/07/2018
Court Case 201802107
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Proctor, Alexis Destiny (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 211 Annaberg Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2018 03:40.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A