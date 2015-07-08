Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Westmorland, Troy James
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|201801703
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Westmorland, Troy James (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 510 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2018 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Morris, Calvin Cole
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|201802143
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Morris, Calvin Cole (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6112 Stoney Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 23:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Black, Jalen Lerone
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|201802108
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Black, Jalen Lerone (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4999 W Hwy 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 01:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Hudson, David Roy
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|201802125
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hudson, David Roy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4099 Old Monroe Marshville Rd/gilboa Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2018 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Crowder, Jalen Martece
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Jalen Martece (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2018 23:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Proctor, Alexis Destiny
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2018
|Court Case
|201802107
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Proctor, Alexis Destiny (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 211 Annaberg Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2018 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A