Below are the Union County arrests for 03-08-2018.

Name Carter, Tammy Regina
Arrest Date 03/08/2018
Court Case 201706593
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), And 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F),
Description Carter, Tammy Regina (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), and 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), at 209 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 16:15.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Kirkpatrick, Johnnie Lee
Arrest Date 03-08-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Kirkpatrick, Johnnie Lee (B /M/80) VICTIM of Animal Nuisance (C), at 6419 Kirkpatrick Dr, Marshville, NC, between 09:31, 3/8/2018 and 09:31, 3/8/2018. Reported: 09:31, 3/8/2018.
Arresting Officer Harms, S P

Name Franklin, Desha Bishae
Arrest Date 03/08/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Franklin, Desha Bishae (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3700 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 00:31.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Carter, Tammy Regina
Arrest Date 03/08/2018
Court Case 201708636
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Carter, Tammy Regina (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 209 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 16:15.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 03-08-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 14:48, 3/8/2018. Reported: 14:48, 3/8/2018.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Pricher, Christine Michelle
Arrest Date 03/08/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding 67/45 (M),
Description Pricher, Christine Michelle (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding 67/45 (M), at 413 Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 04:12.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A