Below are the Union County arrests for 03-08-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carter, Tammy Regina
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2018
|Court Case
|201706593
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), And 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F),
|Description
|Carter, Tammy Regina (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), and 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), at 209 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Kirkpatrick, Johnnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kirkpatrick, Johnnie Lee (B /M/80) VICTIM of Animal Nuisance (C), at 6419 Kirkpatrick Dr, Marshville, NC, between 09:31, 3/8/2018 and 09:31, 3/8/2018. Reported: 09:31, 3/8/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|Franklin, Desha Bishae
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Franklin, Desha Bishae (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3700 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 00:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Carter, Tammy Regina
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2018
|Court Case
|201708636
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Carter, Tammy Regina (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 209 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 14:48, 3/8/2018. Reported: 14:48, 3/8/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Pricher, Christine Michelle
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding 67/45 (M),
|Description
|Pricher, Christine Michelle (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding 67/45 (M), at 413 Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2018 04:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A