Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TEJADA, DANILO ALDAIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 04:27:00
|Court Case
|5902018208018
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, ROSA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017238250
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, WESLEY CMERON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/7/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018208104
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLAISE, JEDIDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018208057
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HOUSTON, ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/26/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|133
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 14:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANTIAGO, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-09 17:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017245102
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00