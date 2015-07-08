Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TEJADA, DANILO ALDAIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 04:27:00
Court Case 5902018208018
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, ROSA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 13:10:00
Court Case 5902017238250
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name PHILLIPS, WESLEY CMERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018208104
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BLAISE, JEDIDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 07:10:00
Court Case 5902018208057
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HOUSTON, ANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/26/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 133
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 14:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANTIAGO, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-09 17:22:00
Court Case 5902017245102
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00