Description

Adams, Mark Paul (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking/enterin To Terrorize Or Injure (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 6) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 1717 Mill Creek Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/9/2018 09:18.