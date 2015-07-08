Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BENNETT, HARRY JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/5/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 03:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018208179
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WELCH, SHAMEKA LAKETTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 15:43:00
|Court Case
|8902017052443
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BISHOP, BLAKE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/31/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 04:54:00
|Court Case
|6702017052130
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, QUARON JAMEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 11:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018208200
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KENNEY, DAVID KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018207921
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|OLIVER, ROBERT GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/10/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-10 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018208207
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00