Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name BENNETT, HARRY JOSEPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/5/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 03:39:00
Court Case 5902018208179
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WELCH, SHAMEKA LAKETTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 15:43:00
Court Case 8902017052443
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BISHOP, BLAKE JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/31/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 04:54:00
Court Case 6702017052130
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAWRENCE, QUARON JAMEEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 11:38:00
Court Case 5902018208200
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KENNEY, DAVID KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 00:36:00
Court Case 5902018207921
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name OLIVER, ROBERT GREGORY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/10/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-10 15:50:00
Court Case 5902018208207
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00