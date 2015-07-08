Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Kameala
Arrest Date 03/10/2018
Court Case 201801788
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description King, Kameala (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2320 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 14:43.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Felder, Latoya Otabia
Arrest Date 03-10-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Felder, Latoya Otabia (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5799 Pageland Hwy/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 5:36:14 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Knight, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 03/10/2018
Court Case 201801791
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 00:50.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Chambers, Chadwick Lee
Arrest Date 03/10/2018
Court Case 201801801
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Chambers, Chadwick Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 402 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 15:17.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Adams, William Harrel
Arrest Date 03-10-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Adams, William Harrel (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), at Us 74/e Main St, Marshville, on 3/10/2018 7:11:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Knight, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 03/10/2018
Court Case 201801792
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 00:58.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B