Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Kameala
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2018
|Court Case
|201801788
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Kameala (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2320 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Felder, Latoya Otabia
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Felder, Latoya Otabia (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5799 Pageland Hwy/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 5:36:14 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Knight, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2018
|Court Case
|201801791
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Chambers, Chadwick Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2018
|Court Case
|201801801
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Chadwick Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 402 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Adams, William Harrel
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, William Harrel (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), at Us 74/e Main St, Marshville, on 3/10/2018 7:11:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Knight, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2018
|Court Case
|201801792
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2018 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B