Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TURNER, SHAWN TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/21/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018208253
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LITTLEFIELD, COURTLAND OLIVER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017239237
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LEIVA, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018208256
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SIMPSON, DONTARIOUS JERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 18:10:00
|Court Case
|3502015002671
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SOUTHERN, LETICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/30/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 05:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018208254
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARTHOLOMEW, TONY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|161
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-11 18:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018207650
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount