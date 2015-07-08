Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TURNER, SHAWN TYRONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/21/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 03:00:00
Court Case 5902018208253
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LITTLEFIELD, COURTLAND OLIVER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017239237
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEIVA, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 03:05:00
Court Case 5902018208256
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SIMPSON, DONTARIOUS JERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 18:10:00
Court Case 3502015002671
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name SOUTHERN, LETICIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 05:18:00
Court Case 5902018208254
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BARTHOLOMEW, TONY LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-11 18:13:00
Court Case 5902018207650
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount