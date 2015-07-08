Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTIN, DEANGELO J
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/14/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 10:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMILTON, LEE ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 13:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018208362
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1954
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 08:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017028213
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STUCKEY, TYKEIM KHALIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 11:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018208359
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARREON, EDGAR MIGUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/25/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 10:34:00
|Court Case
|1202017724616
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FRY, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-12 14:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018208366
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount