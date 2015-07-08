Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHAMBERS, EBONY M
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 12:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MURPHY, DEREK EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 16:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TOURAY, JANGO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/27/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 15:57:00
Court Case 5902017008589
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 40000.00

Name GETER, KEYON TIMMORIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/8/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 09:04:00
Court Case 5902018208448
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name STAFFORD, RANDY CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1956
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 11:53:00
Court Case 5902018208473
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CLINE, DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1983
Height 6.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-13 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017220482
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 4000.00