Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GROSS, MATEUSZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/3/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 03:07:00
Court Case 5902018208547
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HAINEY, ANDREW LEO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017235699
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BENJAMIN, TERRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017017606
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name REED, HEAVEN-LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/25/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 03:05:00
Court Case 5902018208548
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMPSON, QUARNELL M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 11:09:00
Court Case 5902018208581
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, CASTRO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/18/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-14 17:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount