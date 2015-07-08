Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GROSS, MATEUSZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/3/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018208547
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HAINEY, ANDREW LEO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017235699
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BENJAMIN, TERRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017017606
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|REED, HEAVEN-LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/25/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018208548
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, QUARNELL M
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/17/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902018208581
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, CASTRO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/18/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-14 17:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount