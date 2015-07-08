Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCAIN, RAMSEY RASHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|315
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 03:22:00
|Court Case
|5902016227309
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PICKETT, BREANNA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 11:11:00
|Court Case
|5902018208696
|Charge Description
|LARC MERCHANT PROD CODE FRAUD
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|BILLETT, ZAYE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|136
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018207535
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/14/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 17:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018208701
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FLORES, KEVENT ARLEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/20/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 02:17:00
|Court Case
|4802017001175
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|POE, SAVON NASIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-15 11:26:00
|Court Case
|5902018006146
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00