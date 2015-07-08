Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROOME, JUSTIN WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 10:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017246876
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FRANCISCO-BALTA, SANTOS RAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018208963
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ESPINO, JAH’NIYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902018200649
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GIBSON, KYRA CHENEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018208965
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, NIRADA RICKY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/5/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018208947
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CHISHOLM, AALEGHA KAYLANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/2002
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-17 12:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018208966
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount