Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name COLEMAN, DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 09:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, DAMON SHANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 10:46:00
Court Case 5402017053277
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name NICKS, AHNIA DENICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017735842
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, HAKEEM RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 16:25:00
Court Case 5902018207619
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CORTEZ, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/4/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 09:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CURETON, RAYFORD DEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1983
Height 6.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-20 11:02:00
Court Case 8902016050488
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00