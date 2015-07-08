Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLS, COURTNEY NATHANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 09:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOWMAN, COREY B
Arrest Type
DOB 4/9/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 16:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCRAY, DARRYL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/10/1958
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018209283
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HALL, AARON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/11/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 11:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HEERSCHOP, JOHN FRANCIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 14:00:00
Court Case 5902015032132
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RETHMEIER, KENNETH ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/4/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-21 15:44:00
Court Case 5902018209444
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00