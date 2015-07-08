Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SINGH-LATULPE, COLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 05:13:00
Court Case 5902018209613
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CLOUD, ASHARI
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 12:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VITORIO, HENRIQUE PORPINO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 16:32:00
Court Case 4802017713978
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STURDIVANT, CHRISTOPHER CAMERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/25/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 00:16:00
Court Case 5902018209667
Charge Description CONSP ARMED ROBBERY BUS/PERS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SZADY, TRENTON DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018209703
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BARNES, AARON ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-23 15:00:00
Court Case 5902018209761
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount