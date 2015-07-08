Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHAPMAN, BYRON VERON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016029735
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEPHENS-MADDOX, JAMEEL KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/24/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 05:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018209921
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BERRY, KENNY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018209880
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, ERIC LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018209926
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SHERWOOD, VIRGINIA IRENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902014704001
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THORNE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-25 10:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017218089
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|200000.00