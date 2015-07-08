Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHAPMAN, BYRON VERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 00:50:00
Court Case 5902016029735
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name STEPHENS-MADDOX, JAMEEL KENNETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/24/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 05:40:00
Court Case 5902018209921
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BERRY, KENNY BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 00:19:00
Court Case 5902018209880
Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name THOMPSON, ERIC LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 09:38:00
Court Case 5902018209926
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name SHERWOOD, VIRGINIA IRENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 00:55:00
Court Case 5902014704001
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount

Name THORNE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-25 10:14:00
Court Case 5902017218089
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 200000.00