Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLSAPS, EZRA LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1964
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902014049402
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT-OF-WAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FORD, GEOFFREY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/22/1973
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 10:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYON, BRIAN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|199
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 14:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018209030
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMS, KEVIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|133
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018210150
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CLARK, NIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/10/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 01:40:00
|Court Case
|2016706521
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|350.00
|Name
|STEWART, CASSANDRA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/1/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-27 11:20:00
|Court Case
|8902017055227
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00