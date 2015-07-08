Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|METCALFE, CORY RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/30/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018210279
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, MAJESTY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/30/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 11:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAJOR, CORDARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/8/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 16:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLARK, AVERY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1989
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 17:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018208914
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERRY, KENYOTTA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1977
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 04:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018210270
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FORD, DAVONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-28 04:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018210300
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00