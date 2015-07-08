Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VALDIVIA, LUIS ALFREDO-IGNACIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/13/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018210444
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HARRIS, MARCUS A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 11:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018210029
|Charge Description
|THREATENING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BANKS, ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902018210492
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, AARON DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/23/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 03:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018210418
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PARKER, MICHAEL ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018210210
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOORE, CEDRIC JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/25/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-29 15:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017213160
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00