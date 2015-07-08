Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VALDIVIA, LUIS ALFREDO-IGNACIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/13/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 00:57:00
Court Case 5902018210444
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HARRIS, MARCUS A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 11:41:00
Court Case 5902018210029
Charge Description THREATENING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount

Name BANKS, ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 14:43:00
Court Case 5902018210492
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, AARON DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 03:37:00
Court Case 5902018210418
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name PARKER, MICHAEL ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018210210
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOORE, CEDRIC JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/25/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-29 15:21:00
Court Case 5902017213160
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 4000.00