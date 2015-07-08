Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-30-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COOPER, EVAN CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/27/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018210571
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SOTO, STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018209676
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DENNIS, JOE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017033269
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, KIMBERLY RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 00:12:00
|Court Case
|3302015051189
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|275.00
|Name
|BURCH, THORNTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018210557
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|FOWLER, DAVID MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/28/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-30 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018210645
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount