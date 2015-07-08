Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROVIRA, JOANNA DENISSE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/27/1980
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 02:47:00
|Court Case
|5902018210751
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLE, JOHN JERMEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017729625
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HILL, JAMESON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 15:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018210802
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KRAVIEC, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/14/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 03:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018210755
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAYNIE, IVAN QUENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018006672
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FORD, DONTE JAMER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-31 10:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018210810
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00