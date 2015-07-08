Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROVIRA, JOANNA DENISSE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/27/1980
Height 5.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 02:47:00
Court Case 5902018210751
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name COLE, JOHN JERMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 07:15:00
Court Case 5902017729625
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HILL, JAMESON MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 15:19:00
Court Case 5902018210802
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KRAVIEC, DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/14/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 03:17:00
Court Case 5902018210755
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAYNIE, IVAN QUENTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 09:45:00
Court Case 5902018006672
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FORD, DONTE JAMER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-31 10:53:00
Court Case 5902018210810
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00