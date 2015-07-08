Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LIVINGSTON, CLAYTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 02:18:00
Court Case 5902018210840
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LILLY, ASHLEY REED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1999
Height 4.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 15:40:00
Court Case 5902018210665
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCPHERSON, CODY LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/30/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 02:24:00
Court Case 5902018210857
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PEGUES, CLEVELAND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 14:11:00
Court Case 5902018210454
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FLUDD, THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1958
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 01:56:00
Court Case 5902018210862
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 6.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-01 14:53:00
Court Case 5902017034739
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00