Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, CLAYTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 02:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018210840
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LILLY, ASHLEY REED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1999
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018210665
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCPHERSON, CODY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/30/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 02:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018210857
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PEGUES, CLEVELAND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902018210454
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FLUDD, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1958
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 01:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018210862
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-01 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017034739
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|500.00