Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAINEY, ITEASHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 07:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018210928
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BARRETT, RONALD DEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018210960
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THREAT, PATRICK DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018210981
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CROSS, SHAUN EVANS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 06:40:00
|Court Case
|3502017058113
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GRIER, JERREK DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/27/1971
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 14:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WADDELL, DANIELLE A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-02 16:14:00
|Court Case
|5902018210977
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00