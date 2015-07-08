Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAINEY, ITEASHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 07:13:00
Court Case 5902018210928
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BARRETT, RONALD DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 13:10:00
Court Case 5902018210960
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name THREAT, PATRICK DEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018210981
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount

Name CROSS, SHAUN EVANS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/23/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 06:40:00
Court Case 3502017058113
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRIER, JERREK DWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/27/1971
Height 5.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 14:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WADDELL, DANIELLE A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-02 16:14:00
Court Case 5902018210977
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00