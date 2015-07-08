Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PETTIS, HARVEY L
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 10:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HAWBLITZ, WILLIAM LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 13:23:00
Court Case 5902018210948
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name PULLIUM, OLLIE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 10:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, AUNDRA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 15:30:00
Court Case 5902017203191
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BARRERA-RAMOS, ADAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/26/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 00:15:00
Court Case 5902018211022
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-03 11:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount