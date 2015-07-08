Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BREWER, COTY JAMES
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/29/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 12:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GUINN, JANETTA LATANYA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/8/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 14:20:00
Court Case 5902018211254
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CARTER, DAKOTA MAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/20/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 10:28:00
Court Case 4002017030560
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, MARCUS CARLYLE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 15:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STELL, JOVITO PFAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 00:30:00
Court Case 5902018204097
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name COOLEY, BRITTANY SHENELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1992
Height 4.8
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-04 11:19:00
Court Case 1202017054561
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00