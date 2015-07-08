Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BREWER, COTY JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/29/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 12:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUINN, JANETTA LATANYA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018211254
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|CARTER, DAKOTA MAC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 10:28:00
|Court Case
|4002017030560
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOORE, MARCUS CARLYLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/23/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 15:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STELL, JOVITO PFAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018204097
|Charge Description
|ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|COOLEY, BRITTANY SHENELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1992
|Height
|4.8
|Weight
|118
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-04 11:19:00
|Court Case
|1202017054561
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00