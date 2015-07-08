Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, KANE KILEALLAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 06:52:00
Court Case 5902018210588
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WARE, TRAVIS ONEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018209474
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHARLES, JOSEPH ALLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 16:38:00
Court Case 5902018211396
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THARPE, BOBBY GENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1966
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 06:33:00
Court Case 5902017231122
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YOUNG, CHRISTINA REYNOLDS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 11:02:00
Court Case 3502018052501
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAFFNER, ALEXANDER FRANCIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-05 17:07:00
Court Case 5902017229991
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 400.00