Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILLMAN, TAHIRA LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/15/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 06:30:00
Court Case 5902017242859
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MORGENSTERN, RAYMOND VALENTINO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 05:56:00
Court Case 5902018211601
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GIANNI, PIETRO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 00:17:00
Court Case 5902018211699
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ARAGON, JUNIOR JOSE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 06:50:00
Court Case 5902018211716
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name ZUPPIROLI, CHIARA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 00:17:00
Court Case 5902018211696
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name VICTORIA, BRANDIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-08 07:30:00
Court Case 5902018003572
Charge Description DRIVE ON CLOSED/UNOPENED HWY
Bond Amount 500.00