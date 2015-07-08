Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLISS, BRYNNE LEANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/10/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 07:49:00
Court Case 5902018210043
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DZUMBA, ROBERT MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/22/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 13:15:00
Court Case 5902018207758
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, CHAVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 15:35:00
Court Case 5902018211922
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BRINKLEY, KENDRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 09:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GARY, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 14:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEE, DARNELL LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-10 15:20:00
Court Case 5902018211938
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00