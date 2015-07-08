Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BUTLER, ROBERT LOVELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 03:12:00
Court Case 5902017026768
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPEARS, DEXTER N
Arrest Type
DOB 3/4/1967
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 13:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JAMES ELBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/3/1956
Height 5.9
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017242990
Charge Description TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, STEVEN JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 02:56:00
Court Case 5902016013544
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, TONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/1/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 11:00:00
Court Case 3502017716638
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JAMES, SHANNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1966
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-12 14:51:00
Court Case 5902017234616
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00