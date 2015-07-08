Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BUTLER, ROBERT LOVELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/8/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017026768
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPEARS, DEXTER N
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/4/1967
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 13:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, JAMES ELBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/3/1956
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017242990
|Charge Description
|TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACK, STEVEN JAQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 02:56:00
|Court Case
|5902016013544
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/1/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 11:00:00
|Court Case
|3502017716638
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JAMES, SHANNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1966
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-12 14:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017234616
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00