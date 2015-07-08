Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PRESSLEY, RASHANA NICOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/11/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 09:00:00
Court Case 7902017706553
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOPEZ-SANTES, PAULING
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 16:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 00:29:00
Court Case 5902018212444
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SHEPHERD, ROSELLA VICTORIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1975
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 08:01:00
Court Case 5902018201207
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name UPRIGHT, MICHAEL PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018212514
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEAL, DONTE MAURICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/8/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-14 00:12:00
Court Case 1202016718160
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00