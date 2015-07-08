Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PRESSLEY, RASHANA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/11/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 09:00:00
|Court Case
|7902017706553
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LOPEZ-SANTES, PAULING
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/26/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 16:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018212444
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHEPHERD, ROSELLA VICTORIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1975
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 08:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018201207
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|UPRIGHT, MICHAEL PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018212514
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NEAL, DONTE MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/8/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-14 00:12:00
|Court Case
|1202016718160
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00