Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COES, MARIA ESMERALDA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/4/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 01:15:00
Court Case 5902018212578
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MOORE, CALEB JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/3/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 04:20:00
Court Case 5902018212571
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SELF, TASHAWN RORIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/27/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 12:51:00
Court Case 5902018212324
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name EASTERLING, ANDRE TYRELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/12/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 00:10:00
Court Case 7902014705231
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GATEWOOD, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/31/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 04:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TAPIA-GARCIA, ABELARDO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-15 15:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount