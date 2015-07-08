Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDRINGA, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/21/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 01:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018212670
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FOX, MATTHEW SETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 11:15:00
|Court Case
|1202018050905
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MEADERS, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018212691
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DUNCAN, CORTEZ THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/8/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018212673
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, JAHIRUS ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/14/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018212695
|Charge Description
|LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUGGIRELLO, LAURINE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/3/1964
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-16 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902018004200
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00