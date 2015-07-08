Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDRINGA, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 01:38:00
Court Case 5902018212670
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FOX, MATTHEW SETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 11:15:00
Court Case 1202018050905
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEADERS, KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 14:56:00
Court Case 5902018212691
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUNCAN, CORTEZ THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/8/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 00:57:00
Court Case 5902018212673
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HARRIS, JAHIRUS ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 10:00:00
Court Case 5902018212695
Charge Description LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
Bond Amount

Name RUGGIRELLO, LAURINE MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/3/1964
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-16 13:22:00
Court Case 5902018004200
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 5000.00