Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MERCADO, PAOLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 06:14:00
Court Case 5902018212929
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JOYNER, GARY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/13/1947
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 12:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ASHLEY, REBECCA NAOMI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 12:10:00
Court Case 5902018212976
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CANNIE, KEYUON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 17:50:00
Court Case 5902017021777
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CRITTENDON-HELMS, KENNETH SHELBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 08:04:00
Court Case 5902015239699
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount

Name NIX, JONAHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/26/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-18 13:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount