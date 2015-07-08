Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MERCADO, PAOLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 06:14:00
|Court Case
|5902018212929
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOYNER, GARY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/13/1947
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 12:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ASHLEY, REBECCA NAOMI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/29/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018212976
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CANNIE, KEYUON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 17:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017021777
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CRITTENDON-HELMS, KENNETH SHELBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 08:04:00
|Court Case
|5902015239699
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NIX, JONAHAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/26/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-18 13:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount