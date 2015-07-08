Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LITTLE, DARIUS DEONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/18/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 00:40:00
Court Case 5902017208227
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SNIPES, LINDSEY CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1969
Height 6.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 07:40:00
Court Case 5902018213062
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOOD, VADARION RI’CQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 11:12:00
Court Case 5902018212953
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LINDSEY, KENYATTA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/21/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 15:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SIMMONS, JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 00:44:00
Court Case 5902018212196
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TAITE, EVRETT JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/7/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-19 07:15:00
Court Case 5902018213056
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00