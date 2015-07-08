Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STAFFORD, KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/1/1960
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 00:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KRA, ANA JAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 10:33:00
Court Case 5902018213295
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name YESHEREL, MALIK KARIM
Arrest Type
DOB 9/11/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 00:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ABRAMS, CHRISTOPHER LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1983
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 11:20:00
Court Case 5902018213296
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LUCKY, NAZIR MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 00:51:00
Court Case 5902018213280
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TOBBIE, AKEEM LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/9/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-21 12:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount