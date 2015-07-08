Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benard, Dakota Michael
Arrest Date 04/22/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Common Law Robbery) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M),
Description Benard, Dakota Michael (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(common Law Robbery) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), at 3615 Kristofer Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/22/2018 00:04.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Gerasimchuk, Andrey Sergeyevich
Arrest Date 04/22/2018
Court Case 201803524
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Gerasimchuk, Andrey Sergeyevich (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 2619 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/22/2018 00:15.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A