Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 05:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018213406
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|QUINTYNE, TIMOTHY ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018212463
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|REYES, JORGE IVAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018213466
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|800.00
|Name
|MOFFETT, DARRYL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018213411
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 14:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STAFFORD, RANDY CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1956
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-23 14:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018003994
|Charge Description
|URINATE IN PUBLIC
|Bond Amount
|500.00