Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ANNYIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1998
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|127
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017216081
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|SCHWAB, SPENCER EDWARDLYNAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/11/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 09:21:00
|Court Case
|1202015051056
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEELE, WILLIAM SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/7/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 16:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCADAMS, DEVIONAIRE DIAMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017221942
|Charge Description
|CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|FISHER, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/18/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 00:36:00
|Court Case
|8902018051556
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCDANIEL, DASHON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-24 12:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount