Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENNINGS, TAMARA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/4/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 11:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERRON, TRYSHON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/7/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018213924
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JORDAN, OMAR DEVONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 10:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018212094
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|KIRBY, ELIJAH JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/29/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017236025
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SINANOVIC, ANELA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 07:00:00
|Court Case
|1202017052607
|Charge Description
|CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PERRY, KESHON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/14/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-04-27 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018213921
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount