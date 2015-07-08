Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENNINGS, TAMARA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/4/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HERRON, TRYSHON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 12:00:00
Court Case 5902018213924
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JORDAN, OMAR DEVONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 10:24:00
Court Case 5902018212094
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name KIRBY, ELIJAH JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 07:15:00
Court Case 5902017236025
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SINANOVIC, ANELA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 07:00:00
Court Case 1202017052607
Charge Description CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PERRY, KESHON MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-27 12:00:00
Court Case 5902018213921
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount