Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name HERRERA, MARCIO DARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1971
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 05:45:00
Court Case 5902018214163
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name MILLS, COURTNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 13:28:00
Court Case 5902018213673
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name NORMAN, JUKEEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/3/1977
Height 6.3
Weight 203
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 07:30:00
Court Case 5902018009904
Charge Description KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name STINSON, JUANITA SCHUNER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 14:40:00
Court Case 1202018702922
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BARRETT, CLINTON LAKEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 08:20:00
Court Case 5902017205131
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name VANDERHORST, YAMARA DOROTHEA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1994
Height 5.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-29 14:55:00
Court Case 5902018214190
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00