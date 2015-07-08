Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-30-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALSTON, JAMES THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 07:45:00
Court Case 5902018214247
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DUNLAP, SIAHEED THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 09:29:00
Court Case 5902018214274
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name HILL, MILESIA ALINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 16:45:00
Court Case 1202017055841
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name KAESEBERG, JAMES KIRK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/27/1976
Height 6.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 10:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name JONES, DEMETRIUS JADAKISS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 13:00:00
Court Case 5902018208705
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FARMER, XAVIER MARKEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/13/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-04-30 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017016957
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00