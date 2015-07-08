Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SNIPES, MICHAEL SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 01:44:00
Court Case 3502017058131
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STEPHENS, SHAN FLETCHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1995
Height 6.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 11:25:00
Court Case 5902018214166
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name POE, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 17:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name WALL, RICKY DEAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 01:37:00
Court Case 1102017706564
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FARMER, DAVENON ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 12:35:00
Court Case 5902018010442
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name BAUKNIGHT, STERLING DEMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-02 16:03:00
Court Case 5902018214245
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount