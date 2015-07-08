Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SNIPES, MICHAEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 01:44:00
|Court Case
|3502017058131
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STEPHENS, SHAN FLETCHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/1995
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018214166
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POE, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 17:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALL, RICKY DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 01:37:00
|Court Case
|1102017706564
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FARMER, DAVENON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/23/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 12:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018010442
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAUKNIGHT, STERLING DEMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-02 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018214245
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount