Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-04-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name COOPER, KERLL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 07:28:00
Court Case 5902018214845
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ROANE, MARIO EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/20/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 12:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HELMS, DEVIN LEIGH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 16:40:00
Court Case 3502018050294
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MONROE, TONY LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/6/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 02:00:00
Court Case 5902018214837
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name NUNEZ, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 10:52:00
Court Case 5902017226039
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, STACEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-04 15:09:00
Court Case 5902018212906
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 25000.00