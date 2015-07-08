Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, STANLEY EUGENE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/22/1967
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 03:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, COREY SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 16:03:00
Court Case 5902018207603
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCRAY, KENNETH VERNON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/7/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 02:21:00
Court Case 5902018215082
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FREEMAN, CHRISTINA LYN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/18/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 15:08:00
Court Case 5902018006665
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TAFT, MICHAEL JONQUAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 02:58:00
Court Case 5902018215085
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DANTZLER, CAMERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-06 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018215113
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount