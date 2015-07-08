Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLS, CHADWICK JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/28/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 01:15:00
Court Case 7902017003489
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SHIPP, CHRISTIAN J
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/7/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 08:15:00
Court Case 1202017723309
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOPKINS, DALTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/16/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 12:29:00
Court Case 5902018011125
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WOODY, STANLEY KORNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 17:05:00
Court Case 5902018214248
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name AUTRY, MELVIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 02:37:00
Court Case 5902018009881
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, KEVIN PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-09 11:45:00
Court Case 5902018001833
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00