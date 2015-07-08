Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLS, CHADWICK JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/28/1981
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 01:15:00
|Court Case
|7902017003489
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SHIPP, CHRISTIAN J
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/7/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 08:15:00
|Court Case
|1202017723309
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOPKINS, DALTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/16/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 12:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018011125
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WOODY, STANLEY KORNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 17:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018214248
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AUTRY, MELVIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 02:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018009881
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KEVIN PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-09 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018001833
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00