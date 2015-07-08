Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NAVARRO, LUIS NICOLAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/26/1975
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 01:31:00
Court Case 5902018215680
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BOYD, ISIAH DEAN
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 11/19/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 11:17:00
Court Case 5902017015893
Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MITCHELL, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 14:03:00
Court Case 5902018215757
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name ROJAS, PABLO SANTIAGO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/28/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 00:42:00
Court Case 5902018215682
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRAY, MONTRESSA JORICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/23/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 09:00:00
Court Case 5902018215710
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOSES, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-11 16:30:00
Court Case 5902018215759
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00