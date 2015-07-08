Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLEMAN, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 02:05:00
Court Case 5902017032160
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOUSE, NIGERIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/15/1973
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 15:08:00
Court Case 5902018215857
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name GASTON, SONIA LENAY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/30/1977
Height 5.2
Weight 184
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 01:50:00
Court Case 5902018215817
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLIAMS, LA’CHANTA JASMA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/19/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 15:01:00
Court Case 4802017000936
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHRISTOPHER, TONEY ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 04:28:00
Court Case 5902014025895
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WORTHY, SHARIKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-12 13:11:00
Court Case 1202018702509
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 1000.00