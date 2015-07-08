Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GORDON, DARIAN J
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 07:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WINSTON, JAMES N
Arrest Type
DOB 4/29/1997
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 12:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, BARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1960
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 15:15:00
Court Case 5902018216101
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
Bond Amount

Name HUFNAL, DANIEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 04:45:00
Court Case 5902018216024
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOLAND, TAYLOR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/3/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 14:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TYSHEKIA LAKESHIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/13/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-14 16:24:00
Court Case 8202018701047
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 300.00