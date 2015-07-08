Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, KAILAH RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 00:57:00
Court Case 5902018216320
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount

Name EVERETT, DONOVAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 11:04:00
Court Case 5902018215722
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name THOMAS, DARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 14:12:00
Court Case 5902018216410
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, ANTONIO TERRANCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 00:50:00
Court Case 5902018216330
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, DARIUS TRAVONTAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 12:43:00
Court Case 5902016234017
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, JONATHAN DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-16 14:15:00
Court Case 5902018216406
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount 60000.00